Strategic Advisors LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

