Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

