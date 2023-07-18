Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,679 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 514.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.