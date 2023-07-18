Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.49 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $72.49 million and $3.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.15 or 0.06349626 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00046771 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020645 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031027 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013483 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,266,303 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
