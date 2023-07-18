Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.49 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $72.49 million and $3.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.15 or 0.06349626 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,266,303 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.