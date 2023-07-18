Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

