Strs Ohio Sells 1,400 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.