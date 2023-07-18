Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

