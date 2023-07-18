Susquehanna Begins Coverage on AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Equities researchers at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $228,688.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 492,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $109,447.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $228,688.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 492,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,390.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,951,768 shares of company stock valued at $32,578,122. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

