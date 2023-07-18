Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 957,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,945. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

