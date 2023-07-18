Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 134.04% from the company’s previous close.

TARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $503.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at $375,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at $375,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,773 shares of company stock worth $1,221,282 over the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

