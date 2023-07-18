Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,706 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

