TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TIXT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance
TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TELUS International has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $31.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
