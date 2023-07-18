TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TIXT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TELUS International has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $31.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

