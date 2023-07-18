The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

