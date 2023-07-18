The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.95. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

