The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,477.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 876,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $344,957,000 after acquiring an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 17,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.19.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.