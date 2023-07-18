The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.19. The company has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

