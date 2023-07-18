The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

