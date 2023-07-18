The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Shares of HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.19. The company has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

