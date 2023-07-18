The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.19.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

