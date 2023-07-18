The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

