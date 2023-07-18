The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Southern has a payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.