The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,511.6% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 66,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.