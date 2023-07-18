The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

DIS stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

