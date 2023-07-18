The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,153,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $115,461,000 after buying an additional 183,930 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 191,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 274,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

