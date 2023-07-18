Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 163,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $525.26 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

