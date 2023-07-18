TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that TPG will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,126,000 after buying an additional 1,921,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,229,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $83,855,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,072 shares in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

