Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Shares of TSCO opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.59. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

