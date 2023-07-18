Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.
TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of TSCO opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.59. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
