Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 604.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.74. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,170,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

