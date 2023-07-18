Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

