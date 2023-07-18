Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $437.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

