TRON Price Tops $0.0802 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and approximately $154.11 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002437 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000986 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,748,776,406 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

