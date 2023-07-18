Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 67,893 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

