Truist Financial Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $26.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.