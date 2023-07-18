Truist Financial Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $26.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.