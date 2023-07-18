U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $34,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,771.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 515,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 330,571 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 490,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 261,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 951,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 232,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 220,897 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCG stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $559.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

