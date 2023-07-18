U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $51,000 in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period.

SLX opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

