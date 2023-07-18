United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average of $180.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

