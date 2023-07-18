United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.