UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 372,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.25.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $450.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.