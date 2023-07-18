UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.25.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

UNH stock opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

