Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

