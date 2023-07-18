Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,591 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock opened at $271.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

Insider Activity

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $7,481,791. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

