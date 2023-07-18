Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $148.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.