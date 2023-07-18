Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $206.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

