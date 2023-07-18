Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

