Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,898 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.