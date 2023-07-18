Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.