Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

