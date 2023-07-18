Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

