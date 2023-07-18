Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,599.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 201,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 215,866 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FITB opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

