Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $740,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,059,000 after buying an additional 465,470 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

